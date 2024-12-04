Caitlin Clark, David Letterman pop in Long’s Bakery during Netflix show filming

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What do talk-show hosts, basketball, and doughnuts have in common?

These three things might not cross paths often, but when they do, they make for one iconic meeting at a deeply loved and popular Indianapolis bakery.

Famed former late-night talk show host and Indiana-native David Letterman and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark appeared at the original Long’s Bakery near 16th Street and White River Parkway on Tuesday during their interview and filming for Letterman’s Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

The bakery proudly hosted the pair, writing on Instagram that they were “super blessed” to be picked by Letterman to host his interview.

“WHEWW…what a WONDERFUL Day at Long’s Bakery! We are super blessed to be chosen by David Letterman to hold his interview with Caitlin Clark for the Netflix Series ‘My Next Guest’ ❤️🍩❤️,” they said.

Letterman also interviewed Clark at his alma mater Ball State on Monday as part of his Distinguished Professional Lecture and Workshop series.

Letterman’s Netflix series is currently in its fifth season. It’s unclear when Clark’s interview will air.