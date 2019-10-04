Call DISH Network and demand they bring back WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23

ATTENTION DISH SUBSCRIBERS

On Oct. 4, 2019, at 6:59 p.m. EDT, DISH removed WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 from its lineup.

We worked hard to reach a new agreement but were unsuccessful. Call DISH at 800-333-3474 and demand they bring back your locally owned and locally operated WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23. Last month, we announced that our stations are now locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting. WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are the only two Central Indiana television stations not owned by a big corporation. DISH Network has made this change as a result of our new local ownership.

Our locally owned stations are an important asset to the Central Indiana community. WISH-TV provides 75 hours per week of local news and local programming, more than any other television station in Indiana. Without an agreement with DISH, we are unable to provide our premiere news, weather, traffic, sports, political coverage and other national programming that is most important to you.

Please call DISH now at 800-333-3474 and demand they bring back your WISH-TV, MyINDY-TV 23 and all your favorite programming. Let DISH know that you do not want to be charged for programming that you’re not receiving.

You may continue to watch WISH-TV, MyINDY-TV 23 and all of your favorite local programming over-the-air via antenna or by switching to an alternative pay-TV provider.

Thank you for supporting WISH-TV, MyINDY-TV 23 and local television.