Call DISH Network and demand they keep WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Oct. 4, 2019, at 6:59 p.m. (EST), you may lose WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 forever! Before this happens, call DISH Network at 800-333-3474, and demand they keep your, locally owned and locally operated, WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23.

Last month, we announced that our stations are now locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting. WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are the only two Central Indiana television stations not owned by a big corporation.

We continue to work hard to reach a new agreement, however, as a trusted source for news and information, it is important to keep our viewers informed about the possibility of our stations being dropped by DISH.

By law, if we do not reach an agreement, DISH can no longer carry WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23.

Our locally owned stations are an important asset to the Central Indiana community. WISH-TV provides 75 hours per week of local news and local programming, more than any other television in Indiana.

Without an agreement, we will not be able to provide our premiere news, weather, traffic, sports, political coverage and other national programming that is most important to you.

Please call DISH and tell them you do not want to lose WISH-TV, MyINDY-TV 23 and all your favorite programming. Let DISH know that you do not want to be charged for programming that you may not receive if an agreement is not reached. DISH’s phone number is 800-333-3474.

In the event that our stations are no longer carried by DISH, you may continue to watch your favorite local programming over-the-air via antenna or by switching to an alternative pay-TV provider.

Thank you for supporting WISH-TV, MyINDY-TV 23 and locally-owned television.