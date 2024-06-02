Calling all LEGO Lovers! Brick Fest Live happening at Indiana Convention Center

A LEGO manticore on display at Brick Fest Live at the Indiana Convention Center on June 2, 2024. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Calling all LEGO lovers! Brick Fest Live is in town, and Sunday is the last day to see thousands of LEGO builds and much more fun.

There are dozens of life-size models made, hands-on activities, and attractions on display at the Indiana Convention Center.

Paul Chiafullo, show manager of Brick Fest Live, says the event is one of the largest LEGO festivals in the country and will continue its nationwide tour after its stop in Indy.

Along with the varying attractions, contestants from “LEGO Masters,” a blacklight Glow Zone, a colorful graffiti wall, and LEGO architecture will appear at Brick Fest. There will even be a giant brick pit with over 200,000 bricks inside.

“We have lots of areas where people can just build, whatever they like, whatever they can dream up of,” Chiafullo said.

The many attractions also include a chance to build on to the Guinness World Record-setting LEGO mosaic, as well as an exhibition area to shop hard-to-find merchandise.

Chiafullo says the event is geared toward kids 12 and under, and added that more than 4,000 people attended Brick Fest on Saturday.

“I don’t think LEGO will ever go away,” Chiafullo said.

For a rundown of events and tickets for Sunday, visit Brick Fest Live’s website.