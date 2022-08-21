Local

Cambridge City man dies in semi crash closing I-70 WB ramp at Shadeland

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Cambridge City man died when the semitractor-trailer he was driving rolled over Sunday morning on I-70 westbound near Shadeland Avenue, Indiana State Police say.

Billy Ray Ervin Jr., 70, died at the crash scene.

The operator of an Indiana Department of Transportation Hoosier Helper, a vehicle that aids motorists, was first to arrive at the crash and told dispatchers the driver was unresponsive and pinned under the semi, according to a news release issued Sunday night from state police.

Investigators believe Ervin was westbound on I-70 when he drove off the road, struck a concrete barrier wall, then went into the ditch on the right side of the road and overturned. Investigators are not sure what led to the crash but say they found no skid marks to indicate he’d braked the semi.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine Ervin’s cause of death.

No one was in the semi with Ervin.

The ramp onto Interstate 70 westbound from Shadeland Avenue remained closed through early Sunday night after the crash, traffic cameras showed.