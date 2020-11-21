Local

Camby man, best friend featured on Amazon Prime’s ‘The Pack’

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and exciting story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Brian Calvert and his dog Dixie, stopped by the Daybreak studios with Pet Pals TV host Patty Spitler. The pair is featured on Amazon Prime’s new show “The Pack.”

The show gives 12 teams of dogs and their humans a chance to compete in challenges that celebrate their bond. The last team standing will win $500,000.

“They’re not professionally trained dogs, these are your average dogs,” said Calvert.

Calvert, who lives in Camby, said he saw a casting call for the show one day and sent an email.

“I said ‘my dog’s pretty cool, check out her social media’ and they called me within 10 minutes and I was in California in two weeks,” he said.

