Canal downtown dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The canal downtown is now flowing green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

The festivities got underway just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Lt. Gov. Crouch and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett were on hand to give remarks.

In addition to speaking at the annual ceremony, they also awarded the 2021 Irish Citizen of the Year award to John Hegarty.

News 8’s Katie Wisely spoke to Hegarty to get his thoughts about winning this award.

This year’s event was scaled back due to the ongoing pandemic.

