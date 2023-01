Local

Cannabis advocates to gather at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple speakers are gathering for a press conference and rally for responsible cannabis reform.

The press conference will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Indiana Statehouse. The rally is scheduled from 12:30-3 p.m.

According to a release, this is a chance for Hoosiers who support responsible cannabis reform to engage in the legislative process to create a unified voice pushing for this reform in Indiana.

For more information, please watch the video above.