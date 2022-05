Local

Car accident involving multiple teens leaves some critically hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple teenagers were involved in an accident Sunday leaving some in critical condition.

The accident took place on 38th Street and Layman Avenue.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say one driver is in critical condition, and another is in serious condition.

Police did not provide the the total number of teenagers involved in the accident, or what caused the accident.

The investigation is still ongoing.