Local

Car crash leaves woman in burning Jeep, 2 men come to her rescue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was pulled from a burning vehicle after a crash Thursday morning.

The single vehicle crash happened on I-74 near the 96 mile marker. Indiana State Police received a report of the crash at 1:11 a.m.

Indianapolis Fire Department was at the scene of the crash. They found a silver Jeep fully engulfed in flames, and a woman lying on the ground. She was later taken to a local hospital.

After further investigation, officers say the driver of the Jeep, Jasmine Meagher of Indianapolis, had driven off the road and hit the cable barrier in the median, causing the Jeep to catch on fire.

Police say two people witnessed the crash and stopped to help. Investigators say Craig Gay entered the Jeep through the passenger door while it was on fire, cut the seatbelt off Meagher, and pulled her out to safety. The other person who helped her was a truck driver from Maryland. His name is John Goretskiy, of Massachusetts.

Goretskiy used a fire extinguisher to lower the flames as Gay pulled the driver out.

Both Gay and Goretskiy assisted Meagher until officers arrived. Gay was treated by medics for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are trying to find out what caused Meagher to drive off the road and hit the cable barrier. Police say they believe more people stopped to help her but left after officers arrived.

Officers say Meagher was conscious and alert when she was taken to the hospital.