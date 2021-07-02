Local

Car crashes into clothing store on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cleanup was underway at a north-side clothing store after a car crashed into it early Friday.

The J.McLaughlin store at 5611 N. Illinois St. was damaged.

The business next door, Byrne’s Grilled Pizza, posted a video on Instagram saying the car crashed into the building around 2 a.m.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was hurt in the crash or how much damage the crash caused. Police have not indicated if a suspect is being sought or whether the driver stayed on scene after the crash.