Car crashes into new Red Line bus station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A brand new Red Line bus station was damaged early Saturday morning when a car crashed into it.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the bus stop at Shelby Street and Hanna Avenue.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

IndyGo’s Red Line is wrapping up it’s first week of operation following the launch of the new service on Sunday.

Bryan Luellen, vice president of public affairs and communications for IndyGo, said there is not an estimate for the damage caused and service at the station will operate from the curbside for the time being.