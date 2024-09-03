Car crashes into utility pole, bursts into flames outside IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A driver having a medical emergency crashed into a utility pole and was rescued by other drivers as their car burst into flame, Speedway police say.

The Speedway Police Department says the crash happened early Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the intersection of West 16th Street and Polco Street on a report that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

That intersection is in front of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway just west of the Crawfordsville Road roundabout.

Investigators later learned that the crash resulted in the driver experiencing a medical emergency. After crashing, the car became engulfed in flames.

Other drivers and passersby helped the first driver and pulled them from the vehicle.

Police say the driver was then taken to a hospital. They didn’t provide an update on their condition.

The Speedway Fire Department posted on social media that it took some time to extinguish the flames because of the active power lines, but no other injuries were reported.

Traffic on Polco Street was expected to be closed while crews worked on repairing traffic lights and power lines.