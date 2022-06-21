Local

Car demonstration shows dangerous heat effects, first responders urge caution

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat wave is causing major concerns for Indiana first responders. Hot car deaths can happen quickly, so officers are urging residents to keep kids outside of the car to prevent a tragedy.

Temperatures are climbing and to prevent a child from being locked in a hot car alone first responders on Tuesday demonstrated how quickly a car can become extremely hot.

According to the Bargersville Fire Department, the temperature in your car can rise 20 degrees within just ten minutes. Firefighters say when the outside temperature is 85 degrees, after just ten minutes, the temperature inside a car can climb to 104 degrees, and it keeps climbing.

“A few years back was like you know this is a message that we can get out, put ourselves to the test, put ourselves in the same situation of that child in the back seat,” the deputy fire chief of the Bargersville Fire Department, Michael Pruitt said.

Officers also want people to know that these extreme conditions can make a stronger impact on a child versus an adult.

“As the temperature increases in that car, especially in a small child, the internal temperature starts going up and when that internal temperature starts going up we have organ failure (and) organ damage,” Pruitt said.

According to the fire department, children overheat four times faster than adults, which can turn deadly within minutes.

“‘I’ve been on calls throughout my career where someone has called 911 because there’s a child left in the car,” Pruitt said.

“Police (and) fire responded to make sure the child is OK, or we’ve had parents call that accidentally turned around and locked the car with the child inside and immediately called 911 to get us there,” Pruitt said.

The fire department says there are several tips you should keep in mind.

“Have that conversation about a plan on what we’re gonna do if we’re going to be taking younger members of our family to school, to summer camp, to a daycare and dropping them off,” Pruitt said.