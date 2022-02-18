Local

Car driver dies in crash with SUV, semi in stopped traffic on I-65

CHALMERS, Ind. (WISH) — A car driver died in a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 65 about 2 miles south of the U.S. 231 exit in northeastern White County, Indiana State Police say.

Authorities were called just after 2:45 p.m. Friday to the crash on the northbound lanes. At the time of the crash, traffic was stopped due to other crashes that happened earlier in the day in White and Jasper counties, state police said in a news release. A winter storm on Thursday had left parts of the interstate icy on Friday.

The name was the car driver was being withheld pending identification and notification to the family, the release said.

The person who died was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart that failed to slow down for traffic, sideswiped a 2017 Jeep Wrangler sport utility vehicle and then ran into the back of a 2013 Volvo semitractor-trailer. Both vehicles that were hit had begun to slow for the stopped traffic.

The SUV driver, Abigail Hollenbaugh, 37, of Greenwood, and the semi driver, Benjamin McNeil, 47, Dolton, Illinois, were not hurt.

The crash site was about an 75-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.