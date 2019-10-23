Car drives out of 4th floor parking garage downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — First responders with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department are on scene after a car apparently drove out of a fourth floor parking garage.

They were called to the 200 block of East Market Street around 9:50 a.m. That’s just east of Monument Circle.

News 8’s Sierra Hignite is on the scene and has seen an inverted vehicle as well as fourth floor barriers damaged at the carport.

Investigators have not provided any info regarding injuries.

