Car fire burns auto shop building on Indy’s east side off Franklin Road

A car fire at an east side Indianapolis auto shop caught hold of a building, causing damage to both car and building. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car fire in a parking lot caught hold and damaged an auto shop building on the east side, the Indianapolis Fire Department says.

IFD and Lawrence firefighters were originally called on a report of a building fire at the intersection of East 30th Street and North Franklin Road around 5:43 a.m. Saturday. The address was later changed to 2760 N. Franklin Rd., which is the address of Alibaba Motors.

When they arrived, they found that a fire from a vehicle had spread onto the building, but firefighters controlled the fire in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported from the blaze.