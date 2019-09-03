Car fleeing police crashes into west-side restaurant

A silver car fleeing police crashed into Harsi’s Subs N Pizza on Sept. 3, 2019. The driver ran from the scene. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Tuesday night police chase on the city’s west side ended with a crash into a restaurant.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 3400 block of Georgetown Road around 5:40 p.m. after the driver of a silver car led police on a four-block pursuit that ended inside Harsi’s Subs N Pizza, 3337 Georgetown Rd.

The silver car struck a white van and a black sport-utility vehicle before hitting Harsi’s.

A man in the SUV was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition, IFD said.

A female passenger was taken into custody and a male driver ran from the scene, IFD said.

Two restaurant employees and four diners were inside when the crash happened. They were not injured, IFD said.

Police could not confirm what led to the chase.

IFD shared these photos of the scene via Twitter: