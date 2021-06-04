Local

Car found in Fishers retention pond 2 days after body found

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Police believe no foul play was involved in the death of a 35-year-old man found in a retention pond in Fishers on Wednesday.

Fishers police were called to the area of Easy Street and Courtyard Way on Wednesday shortly before noon on reports of a body floating in a retention pond.

Divers and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and recovered the body.

Detectives and divers on Friday returned to the scene and found a car fully submerged near where the person was found. Investigators say the car belonged to the person.

The coroner’s office on Friday afternoon identified the victim as 35-year-old Adam Louie.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Tracy Jones at 317-595-3417.