Local

Car leaves damages after crashing into Fountain Square bar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Fountain Square bar is damaged after a car crashed into the bar’s patio early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. at Wine Market & Table located on Morris and Shelby Streets.

News 8 sent a crew to the scene. Police did not say how many people were involved or if anyone was hurt. No information was provided regarding what led up to the crash.