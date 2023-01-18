Local

Car seat safety tips

by: Divine Triplett
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s important to make sure your child is strapped in their car seat during travel.

Indianapolis Moms contributor, Dr. Lindsay Moore-Ostby, joined DayBreak Wednesday morning to talk about a few car seat safety reminders.

Otsby discussed four common mistakes to avoid:

  • Turning the car seat forward too soon
  • Chest clip at the incorrect height
  • Leaving harness straps too loose
  • Wearing bulky clothes or jackets

Please visit the Indianapolis Moms website for more car seat tips to keep your child safe.

