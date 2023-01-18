Local

Car seat safety tips

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s important to make sure your child is strapped in their car seat during travel.

Indianapolis Moms contributor, Dr. Lindsay Moore-Ostby, joined DayBreak Wednesday morning to talk about a few car seat safety reminders.

Otsby discussed four common mistakes to avoid:

Turning the car seat forward too soon

Chest clip at the incorrect height

Leaving harness straps too loose

Wearing bulky clothes or jackets

Please visit the Indianapolis Moms website for more car seat tips to keep your child safe.