Car seat safety tips

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s important to make sure your child is strapped in their car seat during travel.
Indianapolis Moms contributor, Dr. Lindsay Moore-Ostby, joined DayBreak Wednesday morning to talk about a few car seat safety reminders.
Otsby discussed four common mistakes to avoid:
- Turning the car seat forward too soon
- Chest clip at the incorrect height
- Leaving harness straps too loose
- Wearing bulky clothes or jackets
Please visit the Indianapolis Moms website for more car seat tips to keep your child safe.