Car seats available, IU hosting free car seat clinic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The IU school of Medicine’s automotive safety program is hosting a free car seat clinic Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

It’s happening at Ivy Tech Community College in parking lot 9 on 28th Street.

This clinic is open to all families in need of car or booster seats.

Organizers say there are car seats available for first come first served attendees.