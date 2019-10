INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition after a car slammed into a building.

Police said the driver crashed his car into a building in the area of 16th and Delaware streets just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Officers said the driver was headed north on Delaware when he didn’t make the s-curve and crashed into the building. The car went through brick and concrete.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police do not believe anyone was in the building at the time of the crash.