Photo of a car into a house on the city’s east side on Dec. 12, 2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A car hit a house on the city’s east side Thursday morning, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The incident happened on 25th Street east of Post Road around 9:45 a.m.

IFD said after the car struck the home, two people were seen fleeing the scene.

While there were two people inside the house at the time, IFD said there were no injuries.