INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman is in the hospital after a crash on the city’s northeast side, according to police.

Police said a female driver crashed her vehicle into the deck of a house just after 1:15 Wednesday morning in the 8100 block of Foxchase Drive.

Officers said the woman was driving on Fall Creek Road when she drove down an embankment and struck the deck.

The woman was awake and breathing while being transported to the hospital.

Officers are investigating if alcohol was involved.