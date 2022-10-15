Local

Car wash turns into Tunnel of Terror for Halloween fun to benefit veterans

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A car wash in Fishers is hosting a unique take on a haunted house by using its car wash tunnel.

News 8 on Friday night took a spin through the Tunnel of Terror at Prime Car Wash off I-69 at 13801 Olivia Way.

A couple of the “possessed” employees even got into the station’s vehicle.

Organizers of the haunted car wash say you can turn your radios to a special station to get spooky sounds during the ride.

Nate Murray, director of sales at Prime Car Wash, said, “We wanted to bring something really unique to Indianapolis, something that nobody else has done, nobody else is doing and something very special for the community but for Prime Car Wash itself. So, in a time where people aren’t sure about their current situations and the economic climate, we really wanted to bring a good feeling to the community and bring people together.”

For a less spooky experience, organizers say, you can turn on your hazard lights to keep the scary creatures away.

The event costs $20 per car and includes a car wash. Prime Car Wash is donating 30% to the American Legion to help support veterans.

The Tunnel of Terror will run from 8-11 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, and 7-9 p.m. Sundays through Oct 30.

News 8 photographer Reece Lindquist contributed to this story.