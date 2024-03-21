Cardinals pitcher and Selma native donates meals to tornado first responders

SELMA, Ind. (WISH-TV) – A hometown baseball star is filling hearts and stomachs in Selma after a tornado tore through the town.

Zack Thompson is a Selma native and is a Major League Baseball pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals.

This week, Wapahani High School baseball coach Brian Dudley posted a picture on social media thanking Thompson for providing a meal to first responders after last week’s tornado.

The post from Brian Dudley on X said, “Very grateful that @zack_thompson25 provided a meal for the first responders after a tornado hit his home town Selma, IN last Thursday. @Cardinals #STLCards.”

Thompson shared the post, simply adding, “Selma strong.”

Last Thursday’s tornado began in Selma, traveled through Winchester and ended near Union City had maximum wind gusts of 155 to 165 mph, ranking it as a severe EF3 tornado, the National Weather Service said Friday afternoon.

Randolph County and Winchester had no deaths in Thursday night’s tornadoes, but 38 people were hurt, according to the sheriff’s department.

Leaders in Selma are asking people to come to the town’s elementary school on Friday evening to get information and ask questions. Organizers say local, county, and state officials will offer help with things like property reassessments and replacing lost identification cards.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the school.

Related coverage