Cardiologist explains broken heart syndrome

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Happy Valentine’s Day! ♥

For many people, this is a day filled with love and romance but for others, it may be a day of heartbreak. Ascension St. Vincent Cardiologist Dr. Thomas Schleeter joined Tuesday’s Daybreak to discuss the warning signs of broken heart syndrome.

Broken heart syndrome is a heart condition often caused by a traumatic event or extreme emotions. It closely mimics a heart attack but isn’t caused by a blocked artery.

“It’s a syndrome characterized by chest pain, trouble, breathing, feeling poorly, maybe even passing out. I think it’s also important to realize it’s not always seen with a traumatic event. It certainly can be with something very emotional, but we do see this syndrome outside of emotional events as well,” Schleeter said.

Broken heart syndrome can be deadly, so please seek help immediately if you think you’re experiencing it.