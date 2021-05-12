Local

Carey Grove Park reopens in Carmel after renovations

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard on May 12, 2021, cuts a ribbon to symbolically reopen Carey Ridge Park. (Photo Provided/Carmel Parks & Recreation)
by: Josh Doering
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel’s Carey Grove Park celebrated its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday night.

The park closed in April 2020 in order for renovations, which were financed through a $20 million bond, to be completed.

The newly designed playground features two sections, one designed for children ages 2-5 and one designed for children ages 5-12. Musical features are incorporated throughout the playground as well.

Also included are two bikes and an elliptical facing the playground so adults can exercise while watching their kids.

Additionally, the park expanded its parking lot and added a restroom building as part of the renovations.

