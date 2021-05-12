Local

Carey Grove Park reopens in Carmel following renovations

Carey Grove Park is celebrating its reopening with a ribbon cutting on May 12, 2021. (Provided Photo/Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel’s Carey Grove Park is celebrating its reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday night.

The park closed in April 2020 in order for renovations, which were financed through a $20 million bond, to be completed.

The newly designed playground features two sections, one designed for children ages 2-5 and one designed for children ages 5-12. Musical features are incorporated throughout the playground as well.

Also included are two bikes and an elliptical facing the playground so adults can exercise while watching their kids.

Additionally, the park expanded its parking lot and added a restroom building as part of the renovations.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m.