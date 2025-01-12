Carmel’s annual MLK Jr. commemoration honors the civil rights leader

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel’s seventh annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Commemoration, sponsored by Community Health Network, honors the life and legacy of the iconic civil rights leader.

The free event on Monday, Jan. 13, will take place 7 p.m. at the Tarkington Theater, located in the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts.

The hour-long celebration will feature a variety of performances, including musical acts, a skit, and original poetry, all designed to reflect Dr. King’s enduring impact on America.

Attendees can expect to be moved by the powerful words and messages that continue to resonate from Dr. King’s fight for equality and justice.

Several dignitaries are expected to attend, including Carmel’s Mayor, who will join in the celebration of Dr. King’s legacy.

The commemoration doesn’t end on Jan. 13. On Jan. 20, Hoosiers will have another opportunity to honor Dr. King’s legacy at a special event with Carmel’s Mayor Jim Brainard and Dee Thornton of the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Human Relations.

This second event is also at the Tarkington Theater, beginning at 6 p.m. The celebration includes performances by the KJI Institute for the Arts, Carmel United Methodist Church Bell Choir, Blair Clark, and more.

Indiana African American Authors and representatives from the United Negro College Fund will also participate in the evening’s activities.