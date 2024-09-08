Carmel boy finishes 100-mile trail race in under 30 hours, hopes to set world record

(Courtesy, Stephanie Abbott) 12-year-old Gabriel Abbott crosses the finish line at the Run Woodstock race on September 7th, 2024

GREGORY, Mich. (WISH) — A Carmel boy’s attempt to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records is a step closer to reality.

12-year-old Gabriel Abbott finished a 100 mile trail race as part of the Run Woodstock event in Gregory, Michigan, in less than 30 hours.

He began the race Friday afternoon and finished Saturday evening. His mother said Gabriel had to battle through rain and unseasonably cool temperatures.

Gabriel is attempting to become the youngest person ever to run a trail race.

Gabriel’s father filmed the entire race and will send the footage to the Guinness Book of World Records. It could take several months before the record is verified.

