Carmel cancels Christkindlmarkt, most other community events through end of 2020

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel announced Tuesday it was canceling a number of community events, including during the winter holiday season, amid concerns that large crowds would make it difficult to maintain social distancing and increase the risk of the spread of coronavirus.

The city is considering virtual alternatives for some events on a case-by-case basis.

These events had been canceled as of Tuesday evening:

Artomobilia

Art of the Dog

Carmel on Canvas

Late Night on Main

Chinese Mooncake Festival

Music on the Monon

Oktoberfest

Holiday at Carter Green

Holiday in the Arts District

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

Skating at Ice at Carter Green

The decision to cancel Christkindlmarkt and skating at Ice at Carter Green was made by mutual consent of the city and the Christkindlmarkt Board of Directors, the city said.

The ice rink will not be installed this year. Other winter activities and possible early 2021 seasonal events remain under discussion, the city said.

Planners of the holiday market will work to find a way to offer some of the market’s merchandise online and at a local retail store.

