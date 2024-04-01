Carmel Christkindlmarkt announces 2025 mug design competition

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Christkindmarkt announced on Monday the start of its 2025 mug design competition.

Artists of all ages and abilities are encouraged to submit a design for the 2025 Carmel Christkindlmarkt mug.

According to a release, the must-have mugs ranked in the national holiday market, with more than 55,000 sold in 2023.

“Our classic boot mugs are beloved by so many of our visitors, and have become a staple souvenir item,” said Maria Rosenfeld, president and CEO of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, in a release. “We are so excited to see what members of our community can dream up in their designs for this contest.”

Participants can choose to stick with the signature boot idea or create something original. Applicants can also choose imagery, handle shape, material for the mug, and more when submitting their design, per a release.

Design Criteria

Mugs must hold 1.2 liters, have a handle, say “Carmel Christkindlmarkt,” and “2025,” have the Carmel Christkindlmarkt logo, and feature only original or fair-use imagery.

Applications will be accepted from April 1 to June 30 and will be reviewed by the Carmel Christkindlmarkt team and judged based on artistic merit, manufacturing feasibility, manufacturing cost, and how they are reflective of Christkindmarkt Market experience and the City of Carmel.

The winner will be announced in August and will be awarded $1,000 in prize money, four 2024 Christkindmarkt mugs, four 2025 Christkindmarket mugs, and will also be asked to participate in opening day or VIP Day festivities.

The mug design will be unveiled in February 2025.

“We have seen so much creativity from our artisans, vendors, and visitors when they come and create in our activity area,” Rosenfeld said in a release. “We know that the community will come up with something incredible that our guests in 2025 are sure to love.”