Carmel Christkindlmarkt brings new vendors and holiday tradition to 2024 festivities

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — It’s only October, but preparations for the 2024 holiday season are well underway at Carmel Christkindlmarkt. This year, visitors can expect new additions to the market, including Bavarian Pewter and the introduction of a German holiday drink called Feuerzangenbowle.

Maria Rosenfeld, president and CEO of Carmel Christkindlmarkt, joined Daybreak to share details about the market’s latest offerings.

“Christmas is my favorite season, so this is a perfect segment for me,” said Jeremy Jenkins, WISH-TV Daybreak anchor, before Rosenfeld dived into the updates.

Rosenfeld explained that after several years of searching for the right vendor, the market will now feature Bavarian Pewter, a popular item often requested by marketgoers since the market’s opening in 2017.

Rosenfeld also announced a new addition. Carmel Christkindlmarkt will be the first in the United States to feature the traditional German drink Feuerzangenbowle. The drink is a warm, mulled wine with spices like star anise, cinnamon, and clove, topped with a sugar cone soaked in rum, which is then set on fire. The caramelized sugar drips into the mulled wine, creating a festive, boozy treat.

Rosenfeld, who traveled to Austria this summer to meet with the coppersmith crafting the special equipment for the drink, said it’s an experience for all the senses. “The smells of the market just put you in the holiday spirit,” she said.

Beyond food and drink, the market will also introduce a Wundernacht Preview event, allowing guests to enjoy exclusive early access to products and sample market treats. This event is set for Nov. 20, with the market officially opening on Nov. 23.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will be open from Nov. 23 through Dec. 24 at Carter Green in Carmel, with closures on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day.

