Carmel Christkindlmarkt named top holiday market in North America by USA Today

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — USA Today’s 10BEST travel media group has named Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt as the country’s best holiday market.

The market, which is in its third year, topped the list after “garnering national awareness as one of the most authentic German-themed market in America.”

The list was finalized after an extensive poll conducted by the media group.

“We are thrilled to get this recognition for our Christkindlmarkt, which we have designed to be the most authentic of its kind anywhere in America,” said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard. “We took special care to send our Market Master to Germany to personally order the hand-crafted items that are featured in our huts because it was important for us to make sure our Christkindlmarkt was like none other.”

The Christkindlmarkt drew more than 325,000 visitors in 2018, according to city officials. More huts were added this year, along with more German food vendors and a new Indiana German Heritage Museum.

Below is the full list of the top 10 holiday markets: