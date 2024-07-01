Carmel Christkindlmarkt unveils 2024 boot mug

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has unveiled the 2024 design of the Market’s iconic boot mug. This year's mug has a heart-shaped handle and is royal blue with a snow-white interior. (Provided Photo/Carmel Christkindlmarkt)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — It’s Christmas in July! On Monday, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt unveiled the 2024 design of the Market’s iconic boot mug. This year’s mug is royal blue, with a snowy white interior.

This year’s mug features a heart-shaped handle for the first time, along with an updated color. The mug also has the traditional scene of delicate snowflakes, views of the Palladium, ice skaters on the Ice at Carter Green, and the Glühwein Pyramid – one of the signature sights at the Market and the first Pyramid of its kind in the United States.

“Since the inaugural Christkindlmarkt in 2017, the Glühwein boot mugs have become wildly popular,” CEO Maria Adele Rosenfeld said in a press release. “They are a treasured keepsake for many individual collectors and families. This year’s rich blue and white colors help evoke the wonder and magical feel of the Market, and the heart-shaped handle represents how beloved the event is to our visitors.”

The collectible boot mugs will be sold at various booths throughout the market for $6, while supplies last. The mugs can be purchased with or without a beverage.

Mugs cannot be purchased online, although they can be purchased in advance when people register for the Glühwein Gallop 5k run/walk.

The Christkindlmarkt will be open from Nov. 23 through Dec. 24, 2024. For a list of all hours and more information, visit the Market’s official website.

The Christkindlmarkt attracts nearly half a million visitors annually. Organizers say the mission is to “engage and educate the community in German culture and Christmas traditions through an authentic, magical holiday experience” that includes demonstrations by German artisans, shopping, traditional food and drinks, ice skating, and more.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has also been ranked “Best Holiday Market” by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contests for the last four years.