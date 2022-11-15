Local

Carmel City Councilor Sue Finkam announces run for mayor

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel City Councilor Sue Finkam has announced her candidacy for mayor of Carmel.

“After more than two months of encouragement from business, community, and religious leaders, it became clear that the people of Carmel want another voice in this race,” Finkam said in a statement Tuesday.

A three-term city councilor, Finkam is expected to be one of several candidates in the running to replace current city leader Jim Brainard, who said in September that he would not seek re-election in 2023.

In addition to her work on the city council, Finkam is the co-founder of LetsTalkCarmel.com, a City of Carmel community transparency portal, and the owner and CEO of Fire Starter LLC, a full-service marketing agency.

“Make no doubt about it – this race is for the future of Carmel. We have an incredible community, and we need to elect the right leader to keep Carmel a special place to live, work, raise a family and retire,” says Finkam. “I am well equipped to be that leader and welcome this challenge to take Carmel to the next level.”

