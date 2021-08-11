Local

Carmel Clay School Board to vote on 2 major changes

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Clay School Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday night to confirm major changes to the 2021-22 school year.

Two of the major changes stem from a significant lack of bus drivers. The school board agenda states that despite several hiring efforts from the school district, Carmel Clay is starting the new school year down 30 to 40 bus drivers.

The school board says that bus drivers will now have to pick up and drop off two rounds of students each morning and afternoon. That will stagger school start times to the following:

Elementary schools: 7:40 a.m. – 2:25 p.m.

Middle schools: 8:25 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

High Schools: 9:05 a.m. – 4:05 p.m.

LATE START:

Elementary Schools: 8:20 a.m.

Middle Schools: 9:05 a.m.

High Schools: 9:45 a.m.

The school start times are pending approval by the school board Wednesday night.

The school board will also vote to approve a one-mile “no-bus zone” around each of Carmel Clay’s 15 schools. Students living in the zone will be asked to walk or bike to school to maximize the efficiency of school bus drivers.

The school board released maps of designated crosswalks and walking paths for most of the district’s schools ahead of the meeting. The maps use a green line to indicate walking paths, a red dot to indicate a staffed crosswalk and a blue dot to indicate an unstaffed crosswalk. It says Carmel High School, Carmel Elementary School and Clay Center Elementary maps are still pending.

The school board of trustees meeting is at the Carmel Clay Education Services Center at 5201 East Main Street in Carmel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The district is reminding attendees that they must walk through a metal detector and be subject to a pat-down. WISH-TV reported earlier a man’s gun fell out of his pocket on July 26 at a school board meeting. The district says no weapons are allowed on school grounds, regardless of an individual’s permit.

Carmel Clay Schools begin for the year Thursday morning.