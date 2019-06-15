Carmel Clay Schools considers change to some school start times

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Clay Schools wants to hear from parents about a proposal to change school start times.

The district released a video explaining what the changes to start times would be and why it is considering them.

The new start times would only affect the middle schools and the high school.

Middle schools in the district currently start at 7:45 a.m. and get out at 3:05 p.m.

High schoolers start their days at 7:50 a.m. and end at 3:05 p.m.

The proposal would make both schedules run from 8:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

District leaders are also considering expanding the late start days that high school students have to include the middle schools.

The changes, if accepted, would go into effect at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year at the earliest.

Parents can weigh in on the proposal by filling out the questionnaire here.

The feedback period for the district will close June 26.