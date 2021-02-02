Carmel corporation buys $33,000 in gift cards from locally-owned restaurants

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Allied Solutions, LLC., one of the Carmel’s largest corporations, bought $33,000 in gift cards from 11 locally-owned restaurants.

The downtown restaurants include Woody’s, Muldoon’s, Bazbeaux, Burgerhaus, Bubs, Pint Room, Savor, Fork + Ale House, HotBox, Agave and Donatello’s.

Amy Long, co-owner of Fork + Ale, said the purchase was much appreciated as January and February are very slow months in the restaurant business.

Pete Hilger, CEO of Allied Solutions, bought up to $6,000 in gift cards from each restaurant. The gift cards were awarded to his employees. Hilger said the company has more than 1,300 employees and half of them live in Carmel.

“Think about what the restaurant activity is missing just for lunches, after work meetings, and dinner. There’s just a lot of things that aren’t being done anymore. We thought being able to incentivize our people to enjoy the beautiful community in Carmel that we’re in and enjoy the restaurants that are local markets where it’s something that’s a win win for everybody,” Hilger said.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard sent this statement to News 8: