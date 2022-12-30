Local

Carmel councilor Bruce Kimball dies

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel City Council member who’d been long absent from public meetings after having a stroke died on Friday, according to the city government.

The city government told News 8 a news release would be issued later Friday about the death of Bruce Kimball.

Kimball’s son told News 8 in May that the councilor suffered a stroke after he was reelected in 2019. He’d continued to receive his pay and health care benefits.

In May, the other eight councilors considered a resolution to initiate a process to declare Kimball’s seat as vacant due to his extended absence. That resolution did not advance after a 4-4 vote.

Kimbelll’s son reacted to the vote in a statement: “I am sorely disappointed in the lack of support from fellow Carmel city council members, not just for this situation, but since my father had his stroke in December 2020.”

Kimball represents Carmel’s District 1, roughly the area north of 116th Street between U.S. 31 and Keystone Parkway. He’d served the district since 2016. His seat was up for reelection in 2023.

The Hamilton County Republican Party will hold a caucus to select a replacement for Kimball.