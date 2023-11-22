Carmel establishes Sister City relationship with Seiffen, Germany

CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The City of Carmel has established a new Sister City relationship with the city of Seiffen, Germany, a city that is often referred to as “Spielzeugstadt” or “toy town.” Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard visited and met with Seiffen Mayor Martin Wittig earlier this month to sign the official paperwork.

Seiffen is located in the heart of the Ore Mountains in Saxony near the Czech border. It is most famous for its woodworking industry. The town is the birthplace of many wooden toys and Christmas decorations such as nutcrackers, Schwibbogen (candle arches) and Räuchermänner (incense smokers).

“Carmel and Seiffen have built lasting relationships since the inception of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, so it’s a natural progression to become sister cities,” said Mayor Brainard. “Every year, the Market vendors shop from businesses in Seiffen and woodworkers from Seiffen visit the Market.”

Under the Sister City agreement, both cities plan to foster new and additional business, cultural and educational relationships between its citizens. Seiffen is Carmel’s seventh Sister City relationship. Click here to learn more about the City’s other Sister City relationships.