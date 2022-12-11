Local

Carmel family to honor son on parade float

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel family hosted an open house Sunday to add finishing touches to a portrait of their late son that will honor his memory on a national level.

McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44 donors who will be honored on the “Donate Life Rose Parade” float. He passed away in his sleep just before his 21st birthday in 2011.

Leichtnam’s family decided to donate his tissue to help others in need. For them it was a way to honor their son getting a heart transplant when he was born.

The portrait is made out of organic material, including spices and seeds. The next step is to ship the portrait out to Pasadena, California for the 134th annual Rose Parade, which will happen Jan. 2.