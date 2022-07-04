Local

Carmel Fire Department investigating overnight house fires

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Fire Department is investigating two overnight fires that damaged homes on opposite sides of the city.

Sometime between 11 and 11:30 p.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 14000 block of Trailwind Court. That’s on Carmel’s north side near 141st Street and Ditch Road.

A family and their pet cat got out of the house safely, according to Tim Griffin, public information officer for the Carmel Fire Department.

While responding to the fire on Trailwinds Court, firefighters were called to a house fire on Cornell Avenue. That’s on the city’s south side near 106th Street and College Avenue.

No one was hurt in the fire, Griffin tells News 8.

Both fires were reported by neighbors who saw flames coming through the roof, the fire department said on Facebook.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the fires, but Griffin says very dry conditions could have been a factor.