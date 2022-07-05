Local

Carmel Fire Department using new tools to help reduce risk of cancer

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Fire Department has purchased some new tools to help protect firefighters from cancer-causing chemicals — a washer and dryer system.

Cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters, says Tim Griffin, public information officer for the department.

Firefighters can be exposed to hundreds of chemicals in the form of gases, vapors, and particulates — some of which are known or suspected to cause cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If a firefighter’s protective clothing, called turnout gear, is not properly cleaned or stored after a fire or training session, carcinogens on the gear can easily spread. Reusing dirty gear or protective equipment can also expose firefighters to these dangerous materials, the CDC says.

To help lower the risk of exposure to those cancer-causing substances, the fire department purchased a new washer and dryer system, Griffin says.

“We are taking the next step to attack what’s really attacking us. And that’s cancer,” Griffin said.

The fire department now has two washers that can wash six sets of gear at a time and all of the Carmel fire stations use the same setup — that’s roughly 175 sworn firefighters using the washer and dryer system.

Previously, the department used an out-of-state company to clean turnout gear but decided to use a system of their own because the cleaning company didn’t meet the necessary standards.