Carmel firefighters serenade 106-year-old woman on her birthday after false alarm

Carmel Fire Department's Station 346 was dispatched to a medical alarm earlier. The alarm was accidental, but the crews finding out it is Noella‘s birthday was fate! Born 106 years ago today, Engine & Medic 346 sang their hearts out to make it special. (Provided Photo/Carmel Fire Department via Facebook)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A false alarm in Carmel ended with firefighters serenading a woman for her 106th birthday on Christmas Eve morning.

According to the Carmel Fire Department’s Facebook page, Station 346 was dispatched to a medical alarm on Tuesday morning. The alarm was accidental, but crews discovered it was a woman named Noella’s 106th birthday.

The firefighters jumped into action and gave Noella a special birthday celebration, singing “Happy Birthday” as she smiled with gratitude. Her family caught the moment on camera and the crews posted the video on social media.

Scroll down to see the fire crew serenade Noella on her birthday!

The fire department said, “Noella’s family was able to capture the special moment and sent it to us for use. They are also on Facebook and will see the comments, so be sure to wish Noella a very happy 106th birthday below!”

By 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, many people had already with Noella ‘happy birthday’ on the post.

Charlie Madewell Adams wrote, “Great job! Happiest Birthday #106, Ms. Noella “

Heather Barni said, “Happy Birthday!! How lucky you are to have CFD sing to you!”

Katie Ballew Haugk posted, “So glad it wasn’t a real emergency, and you were able to help her celebrate! Cheers to 106, Ms. Noella!”