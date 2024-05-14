Carmel firefighters rescue water-happy dog who jumped into pond to chase after ducks

Rex, a Hungarian pointer, being rescued by the Carmel Fire Department after leaping into a pond to chase a family of ducks. (Provided Photo/Carmel Fire Department via Facebook)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — “Not sure who we rescued here,” the Carmel Fire Department said Monday after firefighters had to chase down a dog who leaped into a pond to chase a family of ducks.

In a Facebook post made Monday, the department relayed the tale of the daring rescue.

Rex, a Hungarian pointer, was seen doing “hot laps” in a neighborhood pond after he caught sight of a family of ducks.

Rex refused to come back to his owners, who feared he would tire or drown. “To save everyone, the fire department was dispatched!” the department said.

Firefighters broke out their new rescue boat, called the “nanner,” and took to the water to get the dog and free the ducks.

“We’re not sure who was having more fun, Rex or the firefighters chasing him down,” they said. “But eventually, they were able to catch up and bring him home.”

Rex’s dog mom commented on the department’s post, apologizing for Rex’s escapade. She said Rex was being cared for by a relative while she and her husband were away, and Rex managed to get out of the house.

“We can do nothing but take accountability and apologize for this incident,” she said. “We are incredibly grateful, first of all, for our wonderful first responders who addressed this emergency with such generosity, professionalism, and even humor.”

She further thanked the family’s neighborhood friends for their sympathy and the “numerous texts” they received to make sure Rex was okay.