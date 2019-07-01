Carmel firefighters talk firework safety ahead of 4th of July

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Celebrating the 4th of July usually means one thing across the country: Fireworks.

The Carmel Fire Department wants to make sure people have fun, but are also aware of the dangers fireworks can bring so, they are offering a few tips for local residents.

More than 10,000 people are hurt each year in firework accidents.

Three fireworks that are considered the most dangerous are bottle rockets, firecrackers and sparklers.

Approximately 18,500 fires occur every year and Tim Griffin, with the Carmel Fire Department, believes it’s because a lot of times people underestimate what fireworks are capable of.

For example, sparklers can burn at 1,200 degrees or more.

“Something that hot can burn right through your skin,” Griffin said.

Griffin says you want to make sure and keep products like these out of the hands of children.

He says they would prefer if people go to firework shows, but if you buy your own, just make sure you follow all the safety directions.

It could make the difference between a good time on the 4th of July or a tragic accident.

“We don’t want something like that to ruin the holiday for you and your family,” Griffin said.

For more on firework safety here’s some information from the National Fire Protection Association