Carmel High School head boys lacrosse coach dies in crash

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel High School is mourning the unexpected passing of head boys lacrosse coach Jack Meachum.

Meachum, 31, died in a vehicle crash Tuesday evening, Carmel Clay Schools confirmed to News 8.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at State Road 38 and Six Points Road in Sheridan. Upon arrival, deputies found Meachum’s SUV in a ditch and a second vehicle on its roof on the side of the road.

Meachum died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, 26-year-old Brennan Smith, of Sheridan, died shortly after arriving at an Indianapolis hospital.

“For six years, Jack poured his heart and soul into the Carmel Lacrosse program, achieving the remarkable feat of securing a state title just last year. Jack’s impact reached far beyond the field, as he mentored our student-athletes and dedicated significant time to working with youth,” Carmel Clay Schools said in a letter to parents.

Staff and students at the high school are “heartbroken and devastated” by Meacham’s sudden passing, CHS Athletic Director Jim Inskeep said in a tweet.

“He made a significant impact on the lives of student-athletes and the Lacrosse Community in Indiana,” Inskeep wrote. “Jack was named the CHS Head Coach of the Year by his peers last week. Our prayers are with his wife, family, players, coaching staff, and friends.”

In addition to his role at Carmel High School, Meacham served as the state chair for USA Lacrosse and was a member of the Indiana High School Lacrosse Association’s executive committee, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was a graduate of Carthage College and, more recently, the University of Indianapolis.

Meacham is survived by his wife and family.

Visitation and funeral details will be shared at a later date.